(Bloomberg) -- Sugar eased to a two-week low in New York on favorable production prospects in some exporters and as demand remains muted.

Raw sugar fell as much as 1%, before paring some of the loss. Futures surged 22% last year -- peaking in November -- as adverse weather hurt output in top grower Brazil. That rally has lost steam as high prices deterred commercial buyers from making purchases, Czarnikow Group analyst Ben Seed said.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve seen sugar lose momentum witnessed for most of 2021,” he said in an interview. “Now, as the prices drop, buyers have started coming back but the prices are still high for most traders.”

In key producers, higher output in India has aided global stockpiles. Meanwhile, dry weather this week in Thailand will help cane harvesting, while moderate rains in Brazil will favor crops, forecaster Maxar said.

Raw sugar was down 0.6% at 18.63 cents pound in New York. White sugar lost 0.4% in London.

In other soft commodities, arabica coffee and cocoa were little changed in New York, while cotton rose 0.4% to climb for a third day.

