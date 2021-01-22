Sun Life Financial Inc. is giving employees an extra paid day off next month to help them cope with the strains of the pandemic.

Employees will be given Feb. 12 off to “support your well-being and take time for yourself,” Chief Executive Officer Dean Connor said in a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

“The Sun Life executive team and I will continue to make your health and wellness a priority in 2021,” Connor said in the memo. “Whether it’s isolation, balancing responsibilities at home, general fatigue or anxiety about the pandemic, we know it hasn’t been easy.”

Connor, who has led the Canadian insurance and investment company for about a decade, is retiring in August and handing the reins to Chief Financial Officer Kevin Strain.