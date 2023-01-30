Sunak Says UK Can’t Put up Taxes to End Dispute With NHS Nurses

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he cannot raise UK taxes to fund pay rises for workers in the state-run National Health Service.

“Where we are with taxes at the moment, we can’t put them up,” Sunak told an audience of health-care workers in northeastern England. “That’s what constrains me.”

“Nothing would give me more pleasure than to wave a magic wand and have you paid lots more,” Sunak added.

Nurses and ambulance workers will stand side-by-side on picket lines for the first time on Feb. 6 in an escalation of their campaign against below-inflation raises, with Britain still stuck in the most severe cost-of-living crisis for a generation.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.