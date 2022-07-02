(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Colin formed “unexpectedly” early Saturday along the South Carolina coast and will bring gusty winds, rain and thunderstorms to the area throughout the US July Fourth holiday weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.

Colin, with winds of 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour, was about 25 miles west-southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to a hurricane center advisory at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday. The storm isn’t expected to strengthen much as it moves into North Carolina and off into the Atlantic by Monday.

A small area of low pressure formed along a larger weather trough across Georgia and South Carolina Friday, and this spawned a well-defined center for the storm that was ringed by severe thunderstorms, the agency said.

“As a result, and rather unexpectedly, Tropical Storm Colin has formed near the South Carolina coast, centered just inland a bit to the northeast of Charleston,” Senior Hurricane Specialist Robbie Berg wrote.

While Colin is a surprise, it probably won’t do much damage across the region, bringing mainly gusty winds and some heavy rains as it drifts north, said Adam Douty, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. “The impacts are probably going to be minimal,” he said.

Colin becomes 2022’s third storm in the Atlantic. A second system, Tropical Storm Bonnie, is crossing Nicaragua and is forecast to move into the Pacific.

