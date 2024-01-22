(Bloomberg) -- Swedish startup H2 Green Steel AB secured its biggest ever financing package as it proceeds with the world’s first large-scale green steel plant in northern Sweden.

The firm signed agreements for a further 4.2 billion euros ($4.6 billion) of debt financing and has also raised a total of 2.1 billion euros in equity for the plant slated to come online in the next few years, Chief Executive Officer Henrik Henriksson said at a press conference in Stockholm.

The firm is backed by investment firm Vargas Holding AB, which is also the founder of Northvolt AB, the Swedish battery maker that recently secured a $5 billion green loan to expand production at its factory in northern Sweden.

H2GS is among a new breed of steelmakers seeking to overhaul the way the alloy is manufactured in one of the most polluting industries in the world. The sector, which has relied largely on the same production techniques for more than a century, accounts for about 7% of global carbon emissions.

The Swedish company said it had signed agreements for €3.5 billion in senior debt and up to €600 million via a junior debt facility, according to a statement on Monday. The group of more than 20 lenders included Svensk Exportkredit, the European Investment Bank, together with commercial banks led by BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, KfW IPEX-Bank Gmbh, Societe Generale SA and UniCredit SpA.

On the equity side, the latest round saw H2 Green Steel raise an additional €300 million with new shareholders including the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Mubea and Siemens Financial Services.

