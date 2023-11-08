Switzerland Will Tax Electric Vehicles Like All Other Cars Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s government has decided to remove tax exemptions for electric vehicles from next year.

Electric cars will be subject to the same registration tax as fossil-fuel powered vehicles from Jan. 1. With this measure, Switzerland wants to address a decline in tax receipts and ensure continued funding for highways and public transport, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

