Nov 8, 2023
Switzerland Will Tax Electric Vehicles Like All Other Cars Next Year
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s government has decided to remove tax exemptions for electric vehicles from next year.
Electric cars will be subject to the same registration tax as fossil-fuel powered vehicles from Jan. 1. With this measure, Switzerland wants to address a decline in tax receipts and ensure continued funding for highways and public transport, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.