Toronto-Dominion Bank said a broad return of workers to its offices has been delayed until at least next year as COVID-19’s delta variant upends employers’ plans across North America.

The lender, Canada’s largest by total assets, had said in March that employees working from home would likely continue to do so into the summer or potentially longer. Toronto-Dominion now doesn’t “currently expect a broader return to TD locations before calendar 2022,” Kenn Lalonde, the bank’s chief human resources officer, said in a memo to employees Wednesday.

“We are monitoring the evolving situation and will update you when we have new information to share,” Lalonde said in the note. “In the meantime, we are making the necessary preparations for colleagues to be able to return to work on TD premises or third-party locations when conditions allow.”

Toronto-Dominion is among Canadian banks requiring workers to be vaccinated before returning to offices. The lender’s employees are required to register their vaccination status by the beginning of next month. By Nov. 1, the bank will introduce additional protocols for workers who haven’t done so or aren’t fully vaccinated, Lalonde said Wednesday.

The bank said that many of its staffers already are working from company sites, including branches, trading desks and data centers.