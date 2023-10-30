{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Teck Resources president and COO Harry Conger to retire Wednesday

    The Canadian Press

    Teck Resources stock dropped on rising cost of flagship copper mine: Analyst

    Teck Resources Ltd. says Harry (Red) Conger will retire as president and chief operating officer, effective Wednesday.

    He is also expected to step down from Teck’s board of directors at the same time.

    Teck says chief executive Jonathan Price will assume the role of president, while a search will be conducted to fill the chief operating officer job.

    Conger joined Teck in September 2020 as executive vice-president and chief operating officer.

    He was promoted to president and chief operating officer in September 2022. 

    The move comes as Teck continues to review options for its steelmaking coal business.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.