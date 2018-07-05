1h ago
Tesla falls for fourth day on production, trade concerns
Bloomberg News,
Tesla Inc. sinks as much as 4.7 per cent, briefly dipping below US$300 a share, as questions about the profitability of its Model 3 linger even after the electric carmaker met its production goal of building 5,000 units a week.
- Shares have lost 15 per cent since June 28, the biggest four-day slide since April, as analysts questioned whether the production push could be sustained
- The company is also facing concerns on how rising U.S.-China trade tensions could affect Tesla’s push to build production capacity in China amid increasing competition from local players, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steve Man wrote
- Short interest is 28 per cent of float, down from 33 per cent in May, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners
- The stock has 10 buys, 11 holds, 10 sells, avg price target $315, according to data compiled by Bloomberg