    1h ago

    Tesla falls for fourth day on production, trade concerns

    Courtney Dentch, Bloomberg News

    FILE PHOTO: A Tesla dealership is seen in West Drayton, just outside London

    FILE PHOTO: A Tesla dealership is seen in West Drayton, just outside London

    Tesla Inc. sinks as much as 4.7 per cent, briefly dipping below US$300 a share, as questions about the profitability of its Model 3 linger even after the electric carmaker met its production goal of building 5,000 units a week.

    • Shares have lost 15 per cent since June 28, the biggest four-day slide since April, as analysts questioned whether the production push could be sustained
    • The company is also facing concerns on how rising U.S.-China trade tensions could affect Tesla’s push to build production capacity in China amid increasing competition from local players, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steve Man wrote
    • Short interest is 28 per cent of float, down from 33 per cent in May, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners
    • The stock has 10 buys, 11 holds, 10 sells, avg price target $315, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

     