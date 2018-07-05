Tesla falls for fourth day on production, trade concerns

Tesla Inc. sinks as much as 4.7 per cent, briefly dipping below US$300 a share, as questions about the profitability of its Model 3 linger even after the electric carmaker met its production goal of building 5,000 units a week.

Shares have lost 15 per cent since June 28, the biggest four-day slide since April, as analysts questioned whether the production push could be sustained

The company is also facing concerns on how rising U.S.-China trade tensions could affect Tesla’s push to build production capacity in China amid increasing competition from local players, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steve Man wrote

Short interest is 28 per cent of float, down from 33 per cent in May, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners

The stock has 10 buys, 11 holds, 10 sells, avg price target $315, according to data compiled by Bloomberg