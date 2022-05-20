(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has lost its crown jewel status in Cathie Wood’s main fund for the first time in about four-and-a-half years.

Elon Musk’s company had commanded the pole position by market value in the ARK Innovation ETF, an exchange-traded fund known as ARKK, on most days since at least 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That changed on Thursday, when electronics product maker Roku Inc., a firm with $13.2 billion of market value, pipped it to take the top spot.

ARKK held Tesla shares worth about $703 million as of Thursday’s close, versus a position of $717 million in Roku, according to ARK Investment Management LLC.’s data compiled by Bloomberg.

Like ARKK’s 55% drop this year, Tesla’s loss of its star status in the ETF is a reminder of the pressure on growth stocks from rising interest rates and a darkening global economic outlook. It also came after a 33% plunge in the electric car maker’s shares this year, following their rise to a record in 2021.

ARK Investment and its flagship fund have been selling Tesla shares for at least four quarters in a row, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The firm owned nearly 1.59 million Tesla shares as of the end of March, down from nearly 5.79 million shares a year earlier.

ARK’s daily trading updates show only active decisions by the management team and don’t include creation or redemption activity caused by investor flows. Wood’s oft-repeated mantra is that ARK invests with at least a five-year time horizon, and that volatility in their equity picks is expected.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.