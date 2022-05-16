Tesla Said to Ship Another Batch of Cars Since Shanghai Restart

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. loaded more than 4,000 cars for shipment from Shanghai on Sunday after restarting work at its plant amid a Covid lockdown in the city, Shanghai Media Group’s Knews reported, without saying where it got the information.

Tesla exported 4,767 vehicles in a first shipment a few days ago, according to the report.

A Tesla spokesman said on May 10 the electric carmaker was having some issues with logistics that may impact production as lockdowns in China impact supply chains. The California-based company shuttered its Chinese factory for much of April due to the situation in Shanghai, which has been under lockdown for about six weeks.

Tesla’s Shanghai factory, its first outside the US, can typically make around 2,100 cars a day, but it shipped only 1,512 vehicles out of the Chinese financial center last month.

