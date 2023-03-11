(Bloomberg) -- Thai Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has been appointed as a specialist in the Royal Thai Army with the rank of major general, according to the royal gazette.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday announced the appointment of his 36-year-old daughter in the latest round of military promotions that will be effective from April 1.

The princess graduated with a master’s in design from École de la Chambre Syndicale de la couture Parisienne in Paris and become a fashion designer with her own brand “Sirivannavari.”

The princess is the younger daughter of the king. Her eldest sister, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, has been hospitalized and has remained unconscious since December last year due to a heart condition.

Bajrakitiyabha is the oldest of the king’s seven children from three different marriages and was seen by some analysts as a potential heir to the throne that would have make her the first female monarch of the Southeast Asian nation.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.