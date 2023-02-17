(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha signaled parliament will likely be dissolved before the government term ends next month as political parties have been ramping up campaigns for the general election slated in May.

Although a specific date was not mentioned, the government “may not” complete its term set to end on March 23, Prayuth told reporters Friday.

Prayuth recently became a member of the newly-formed Ruamthai Sarngchart party, which has pledged to name the former army chief as its candidate for prime minister. He has yet to decide whether he will run as a constituency-based or party list MP candidate.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.