(Bloomberg) -- It’s the season for Champagne and cocktails. And lots and lots of panettone.

No matter how stocked anyone’s cupboard, drinks cabinet and kitchen counter is, there’s always room for one more thing. That’s why Bloomberg Pursuits cast an extra-wide net this year on the subject of top gifts for food and drink lovers. The list below highlights new products, ranging from fresh-pressed olive oil to silky soap with the delicate aroma of summer tomatoes, to haute glassware and aged Scotch.

The job of gift sourcing was made easier this year because a number of notable New York bars and restaurants released quality items, such as Murano glass cocktail cups from Overstory, the bar set on the 64th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper, and brass-embellished steak knives from Cote Korean Steakhouse owner Simon Kim.

Should you need a stylish wine carrier to ensure that bottles are appropriately chilled and safely transported to all your holiday parties, you’ll find it below. Because you never want to show up empty-handed.

Here are 18 of our favorite food and drink presents this year. They all make great, indulgent hostess gifts, as well a treat for yourself.

FOOD

ABC+ Tinned Fish Bundle ABC+ is the newest line from acclaimed Portuguese seafood tinner José Gourmet. In this strikingly packaged four-tin bundle, plump fish fillets are blanketed in marinades and sauces infused with ingredients from around the globe. Among the options: fresh river trout in yellow curry and mackerel in a punchy Italian garlic and parsley sauce. $83 for 4 tins

Metáfora Extra Virgin Olive Oil A beautifully buttery olive oil with a peppery bite, Portuguese Metáfora is produced from trees more than 100 years old. The olives are cold-pressed the day they are picked and then packed into this small-batch, unfiltered release; just 2,100 bottles were made. Its freshness and rich profile makes it a good complement for just about any dish, from roasted vegetables to pasta Bolognese. $35 for 500 mL

Mise Shoshi Watanabe Udon Essentials Gift SetFor the Japanese culinary enthusiast, an udon kit containing the components for a steamy noodle soup will offer a happy remedy to cold, dark days. Dashi packets create a quick soup base, while dried, handmade soba noodles need only be quickly boiled. The set comes with two earthy, handmade ceramic bowls (with chopstick rests) made by Los Angeles ceramicist Shoshi Watanabe. $100

Zia Martina Traditional Panettone Straight from Vicentini 1966, one of Northern Italy’s most acclaimed bakeries, comes this traditional, rich and chewy holiday fruit bread. Made with locally grown wheat, this panettone is studded with raisins and has strong citrus notes from its colorful candied orange and lemon peels. $59

Masienda Tamal Kit Online Mexican merchant Masienda makes some of the most flavorful heirloom masa harina (flour) on the market. It has also started selling a party-friendly DIY tamal kit to help home cooks expand beyond taco parties. The set comes with around 50 non-GMO corn husks, a 2.2-pound bag of white corn masa harina and a mini book of tamal recipes for crafting various fillings. $26

La Boîte, Winter Spice Blends Celebrated New York spice peddler and La Boîte founder Lior Lev Sercarz has created new bespoke blends specifically designed for winter cooking. Cinnamon and star anise invigorate the Reims seasoning, while the Bombay mix offers a warming, mellow take on versatile madras curry. There’s also a bright red pepper mix, another with peppercorns, and a citrusy tribute to North African chermoula. $75 for three 4-oz jars

Cardoz Legacy Masala Chai Barkha Cardoz, widow of the late, pioneering New York-based Indian chef Floyd Cardoz, has teamed up with Art of Tea and popular spice seller Burlap & Barrel to create an Assam chai blend in tribute to her husband. This vibrant tea, loaded with cardamom, ginger and nutmeg, celebrates a beverage they often drank together, and it packs a beautifully spicy punch. $26 for a 3 oz tin

DRINKS

Hoste Martini Julia Momose of Chicago’s acclaimed cocktail bar Kumiko gives the classic martini a Japanese twist in this ready-to-drink cocktail. Powered by a custom-blended gin infused with yuzu, cherry blossoms and roasted hojicha green tea, plus a jasmine flower and tangerine peel-based vermouth, this bottle—which makes 8-10 cocktails—even comes with a yuzu zest atomizer to spray atop the drink. $65 for 750 mL

Cristal Champagne 2015 A showstopper of a bottle, 2015 marks the newest vintage release of Champagne Louis Roederer’s Cristal. The maison’s tête de cuvée (most prestigious release), biodynamically farmed Cristal is a blend of 60% pinot noir and 40% chardonnay. It yields a world-class wine with notes of toasty brioche and baked apple. $379

Dewar’s Double Double Series A great whisky should be served in a great glass. So Dewar’s has teamed up with Baccarat on this luxe set that includes a pair of crystal Masséna tumblers and Scotch that’s been aged 37 years—the brand’s oldest spirit to date. Part of its new limited-run Collector’s series, this inaugural cinnamon- and vanilla-imbued bottling pays tribute to Scotland’s Speyside region; the blended malt was finished in Oloroso sherry casks that once held an aromatic single malt from the venerated Aultmore distillery. $1799 for 375 mL and two Baccarat glasses

HOME

El Mono Home Deco Glass Glassware from chic cocktail parlor Overstory is now available to the public, courtesy of bar director Harrison Ginsberg. Inspired by the blue-and-white stripe glassware at Franco’s Bar in Positano, Italy, Ginsberg collaborated with New York-based homeware shop El Mono Home to design five cocktail vessels, including the 4-inch-tall striped Deco glass. Hand-blown in Murano, it makes a fitting vessel for his olive oil fast-washed Manhattan Deluxe cocktail, but would work just as well for a classic margarita. $120 each

Amber Yongo-bin Sake Carafe and Glass Set For almost four decades, renowned sushi chef Masa Takayama, the force behind New York’s only Michelin three-starred sushi spot, Masa, has been working with Japanese artisans. Together, they’ve created pieces for Masa Designs, a homeware collection inspired by nature and imperfection. A staple in his line is a crystal sake set that includes a carafe and two glasses. His newest 100-piece release is hand-blown in Ishikawa Prefecture and stained amber. $1,400 for the set

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Hand Soap The sweet and mildly vegetal smell of summer tomatoes growing on the vine inspired this new hand soap from haute Los Angeles-based wellness brand Flamingo Estate. The team adds its own olive and avocado oils, along with wild tarragon for a moisturizing, yet luxuriously scented soap. $44 for 16 oz

The Harmony Set Steak KnivesOne of New York’s top beef destinations now has its own line of knives. Cote Korean Steakhouse owner Simon Kim teamed up with the kitchen tool makers at Schmidt Bros. on this East meets West set comprising four weighty knives of German stainless steel and American walnut wood embellished with brass, plus six sets of black melamine chopsticks capped with brass. $200

Duparquet Solid Silver Sauté Pan Jim Hamann‘s copper and silver Duparquet cookware isn’t just drop-dead gorgeous, it’s also highly functional. Hamann, a former rocket scientist, created the 12.5-inch solid sterling silver sauté pan to be a luxurious cooking vessel with superb heat conductivity; each one is custom-made to order. When it’s not in use, leave the piece out for everyone to admire. $14,000

Panier Luca Bottle Carrier The most stylish way to bring wine to a party is via the minimalist Panier four-bottle insulated tote. This smartly constructed bag is equipped with individual bottle chambers; dual zippers enable users to access a bottle without releasing the cold air captured around the others. Plus, an inch of high-density foam protects against collision with hard surfaces. There’s also a 15-inch laptop pocket, organizers for keys and pens and smartly, enough room to hold six partially drunk bottles with reinserted corks. $200

Vitamix Ascent Series A3500 Gold Label Blender One piece of equipment you’ll find in almost every professional kitchen: a high-powered Vitamix blender. The makers of the globally acclaimed brand have launched a handsome new line designed for home kitchen counters. Vitamix’s sleek, gold-embellished Ascent Series is equipped with settings for smoothies, hot soups and more. It’s also compatible with various Vitamix attachments such as a 12-cup food processor top. $575

The New French Wine After eight years of research, prolific wine and food writer Jon Bonné has published The New French Wine (Ten Speed Press), a two-volume, coffee table-friendly, hot-pink and cobalt-blue tome that celebrates contemporary French wine. Bonné leads readers through the most iconic regions while introducing them to the area’s most progressive producers. $77

