The Best Bar in Asia Is Coa in Hong Kong. Once Again

(Bloomberg) -- Coa in Hong Kong is once again Asia’s best bar.

The bar, which was also the region’s number one ranked drinking spot last year, highlights agave spirits; the name is drawn from the machete-like tool for harvesting agave. The Mexican-inspired space is dimly lit by candles, with hand-drawn wall murals of goddesses and mythical creatures — as well as a real coa hand-carried from Oaxaca.

Coa’s featured cocktails include the La Paloma de Oaxaca, with tequila blanco, mezcal joven, lime, grapefruit soda and worm salt; and the Ancho Highball which also features tequila blanco with salted plum, ancho chile and guava soda.

“We’ve been very fortunate that all the hard work from our team has been acknowledged and appreciated,” says founder Jay Khan, who opened the place in 2017, in an email. “Obviously it’s been very tough for everyone due to the adversity caused by Covid.” He adds that last year’s number 1 ranking “was like a dream for us. It really opened a lot of doors for us. We've had bigger opportunities since to promote and educate about traditional agave spirits.”

In another repeat of last year’s list, Singapore’s Jigger & Pony took the number two spot. It won just as the city-state loosens many of its pandemic-related restrictions on the food and beverage industry. Jigger & Pony features cocktails like the Charlie Chaplin, with sloe gin, gin, apricot and lime; and the Ruby Spritz with cocchi rosa, melati, purple carrot and soda.

“With longer operational hours and bigger group sizes allowed, we’ve definitely seen an improvement in the business,” said Giovanni Graziadei, Jigger & Pony’s principal bartender. “Travel has also brought back international guest shifts, which used to be a huge part of our bar.” He alls out other pandemic-related challenges like staffing shortage and increased overhead costs. “Nonetheless, the relaxation of restrictions has brought a breath of fresh air for both us and customers,” says Graziadei.

Industry representatives gathered in-person in Bangkok for the announcements.

“It’s not been without its challenges” said Mark Sansom, content editor at Asia’s 50 Best Bars, via video, about navigating during the pandemic. “But it’s reassuring to see that the bar community wants to get back together.”

He highlighted the presence of Indian bars on the list, led by Tesouro in Goa in the number four spot, and New Delhi’s Sidecar at 14.

Hong Kong’s Argo won the Highest New Entry award at number three, while number five Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo garnered the Remy Martin Legend of the List award. MO Bar in Singapore’s Mandarin Oriental hotel scored the Nikka Highest Climber award by rising to number eight from 45 last year.

The format of the contest was changed due to pandemic restrictions. The 2022 ranking takes into account pandemic-related travel limitations and dining restrictions, and is meant to take into account experiences across the voting period between June 2020 and January 2022. Voters were asked to vote for a maximum of five bars in their own country or Special Administrative Region (SAR), with the option to vote for a further two bars located outside of their country or SAR in Asia.

Bars in places that are opening up, like Singapore, are optimistic about the road ahead. It was another good year for the city-state, who had three spots in the top 10, including Manhattan at number 9.

“It's only going up from here,” said Juan Yi Jun, founder and head bartender at Singapore’s No Sleep Club, which came in at number 15. “Many of our plans had to come to a halt during uncertain times but now that we are looking at the country seriously opening up again, we are excited for many better things to come.”

Asia’s 50 Best Bar rankings are based on the votes of members of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy, which is comprised of about 220 people selected for expertise on Asia’s bar scene. It’s owned and operated by William Reed Business Media, which is based in the U.K. and also creates the World’s 50 Best Bars and Restaurants lists.

Here are the best bars in Asia with their locations.

1. Coa – Hong Kong2. Jigger & Pony – Singapore3. Argo — Hong Kong4. Tesouro — Colva, India5. Bar Benfiddich — Tokyo6. Indulge Experimental Bistro — Taipei7. Charles H — Seoul8. MO Bar — Singapore9. Manhattan — Singapore10. BKK Social Club — Bangkok11. Sober Company — Shanghai

12. Republic — Singapore13. Darkside — Hong Kong14. Sidecar — New Delhi15. No Sleep Club — Singapore16. Quinary — Hong Kong17. Tropic City — Bangkok18. Hope & Sesame — Guangzhou19. Vesper — Bangkok20. Lamp Bar — Nara, Japan21. The SG Club — Tokyo22. Penicillin — Hong Kong

23. Atlas — Singapore24. Aha Saloon — Taipei25. Bar Trench — Tokyo26. Hoots’ — New Delhi27. Tippling Club — Singapore28. Bar Cham — Seoul29. Bar Trigona — Kuala Lumpur30. Home — New Delhi31. Sago House — Singapore32. The Cocktail Club — Jakarta33. The Pontiac — Hong Kong34. The Wise King — Hong Kong35. Junglebird — Kuala Lumpur36. Nutmeg & Clove — Singapore

37. Analogue — Singapore38. The Aubrey — Hong Kong39. Le Chamber — Seoul40. Alice — Seoul41. Memento Mori — Tokyo42. Smoke & Bitters — Hiriketiya, Sri Lanka43. Asia Today — Bangkok44. Copitas — Bengaluru45. Union Trading Company — Shanghai46. The Bamboo Bar — Bangkok47. Bee’s Knees — Kyoto48. Zest — Seoul49. 28 HongKong Street — Singapore50. Speak Low — Shanghai

