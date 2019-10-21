Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It’s election day in Canada, and the last round of polling data from Nanos Research shows it’s a coin toss, with 32.5 per cent of respondents to the survey conducted yesterday saying they support the Conservatives, 31.7 per cent supporting the Liberals, and 20.8 per cent siding with NDP. Throughout the day on BNN Bloomberg, we’ll address the stakes for the economy, markets, your money, and the country’s future.

Lots of special coverage to look forward to today:

-Paige Ellis will be on location gathering Bay Street insight this morning, including a discussion with BNN Bloomberg favourite John Zechner about how SNC-Lavalin’s fate became entangled with politics. And Tara Weber will be on location in Calgary with colour on how the campaign has played out in Alberta.

-We’ll go across the country with our CTV News colleagues throughout the day for perspective on the campaigns, and we’ll ramp up hits with our Bloomberg partners for economic considerations.

-We have a two-hour ELECTION 2019 special starting at 5 p.m. ET, with an impressive roster of business leaders, policy experts, and investing pros (like PIMCO’s Ed Devlin, former Parliamentary Budget Officer Kevin Page, and former TransCanada CEO Hal Kvisle). Market Call Tonight will return at its regular time tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. ET.

-Then we’ll join CTV Election 2019 for live, full-team coverage and analysis of the results as they pour in, including reporting from our very own Amanda Lang and Jon Erlichman.

-And The Street goes live an hour early tomorrow, at 6:00 a.m. ET, with more in-depth reaction and analysis of the implications for your portfolio and the economy.

HBC GOING PRIVATE

Hudson’s Bay Company has accepted a sweetened takeover bid ($10.30 per share) from the group led by Executive Chairman Richard Baker. Remains to be seen if the deal will win support from minority shareholders. We’ll address what’s compelling Canada’s oldest company to flee the scrutiny of public markets.

BREXIT LATEST

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to take another shot at securing support for his Brexit plan today after lawmakers slowed the process on Saturday. To be determined if the House speaker will allow the vote to proceed. Despite the head-spinning sequence of events, the British pound is into a fifth straight day of gains against the U.S. dollar.

EARNINGS SEASON

Not to be lost amid today’s massive stories: Earnings season gets going this week in Canada. Names like CN, CP, and Rogers Communications are all on deck. West Fraser Timber gets the ball rolling after the closing bell today.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Shares of AltaGas Canada surged in early trading after the company announced it’s being taken private by PSP Investments and ATRF for $33.50 per share.

-Barrick Gold has agreed to pay US$300 million to resolve the longstanding dispute between Acacia and Tanzania’s government.

-In a statement late Friday, Open Text refuted takeover speculation, saying “it is not considering” acquiring Micro Focus.

-David Thomson said in a statement his company’s board is “fully supportive” of CEO Jim Smith and the management team. The statement was issued after The Financial Times reported Thomson Reuters had started a search for its next chief executive.

-Lightspeed POS announced it’s buying Australia-based Kounta Holdings Pty Ltd., which caters to small- and medium-sized hospitality businesses, for up to US$42.8 million in cash. Lightspeed will also issue up to 605,982 share (at US$25.05 apiece)

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: West Fraser Timber, TD Ameritrade, Halliburton