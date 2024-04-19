Monday, April 22

  • 8:30 a.m.: Canada Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices (March), New Housing Price Index (March)
  • 10:30 a.m.: Bank Of Canada Market Participants Survey (first quarter)
  • Earnings: Winpak, PrairieSky Royalty, Verizon

Tuesday, April 23

  • Earnings: First Quantum Minerals, CN Rail, West Fraser Timber, Pepsico, UPS, General Motors, Halliburton, Lockheed Martin, Philip Morris, Freeport-McMoRan, Kimberly Clark, General Electric, Tesla, Texas Instruments, Baker Hughes, Chubb, Visa

Wednesday, April 24

  • 8:30 a.m.: Canada Retail Sales (February)
  • U.S. Durable Goods Orders (March)
  • 1:30 p.m.: Bank of Canada Summary of Deliberations from April. 10 meeting
  • Earnings: Metro, Rogers Communications, FirstService, Whitecap Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Alamos Gold, Celestica, Waste Connections, Humana, Avery Dennison, Boston Scientific, Thermo Fisher, AT&T, Hilton Worldwide, Norfolk Southern, Boeing, Hasbro, General Dynamics, Biogen, Chipotle, Ford Motor, Waste Management, Meta Platforms, IBM   

Thursday, April 25

  • 8:30 a.m. U.S. Real GDP (first quarter)
  • Earnings: Mullen Group, Bombardier, Precision Drilling, Teck Resources, Agnico Eagle, TFI International, Eldorado Gold, Caterpillar, Merck & Co, Northrup Gruman, Comcast, Honeywell, Hess, Dow Inc, Altria, American Airlines, Newmont, Southwest Airlines, GE Vernova, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Weyerhauser, Intel, Alphabet, Microsoft.

Friday, April 26

  • Earnings: Advantage Energy, Methanex, Imperial Oil, Aon PLC, Rockwell Automation, Chevron, Abbvie, Exxon Mobil, Colgate-Palmolive