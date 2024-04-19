23h ago
The Week Ahead: BoC Summary of Deliberations; U.S. GDP data due
BNN Bloomberg,
Expect the Bank of Canada to cut rates in June and the Fed to wat until September: market strategist
Monday, April 22
- 8:30 a.m.: Canada Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices (March), New Housing Price Index (March)
- 10:30 a.m.: Bank Of Canada Market Participants Survey (first quarter)
- Earnings: Winpak, PrairieSky Royalty, Verizon
Tuesday, April 23
- Earnings: First Quantum Minerals, CN Rail, West Fraser Timber, Pepsico, UPS, General Motors, Halliburton, Lockheed Martin, Philip Morris, Freeport-McMoRan, Kimberly Clark, General Electric, Tesla, Texas Instruments, Baker Hughes, Chubb, Visa
Wednesday, April 24
- 8:30 a.m.: Canada Retail Sales (February)
- U.S. Durable Goods Orders (March)
- 1:30 p.m.: Bank of Canada Summary of Deliberations from April. 10 meeting
- Earnings: Metro, Rogers Communications, FirstService, Whitecap Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Alamos Gold, Celestica, Waste Connections, Humana, Avery Dennison, Boston Scientific, Thermo Fisher, AT&T, Hilton Worldwide, Norfolk Southern, Boeing, Hasbro, General Dynamics, Biogen, Chipotle, Ford Motor, Waste Management, Meta Platforms, IBM
Thursday, April 25
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. Real GDP (first quarter)
- Earnings: Mullen Group, Bombardier, Precision Drilling, Teck Resources, Agnico Eagle, TFI International, Eldorado Gold, Caterpillar, Merck & Co, Northrup Gruman, Comcast, Honeywell, Hess, Dow Inc, Altria, American Airlines, Newmont, Southwest Airlines, GE Vernova, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Weyerhauser, Intel, Alphabet, Microsoft.
Friday, April 26
- Earnings: Advantage Energy, Methanex, Imperial Oil, Aon PLC, Rockwell Automation, Chevron, Abbvie, Exxon Mobil, Colgate-Palmolive