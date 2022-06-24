Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, June 27

  • Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
  • Notable earnings: Nike
  • G7 summit in Elmau, Germany

Tuesday, June 28

  • Notable data: U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence index
  • Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard
  • Great-West Lifeco IFRS 17 information session for investors and analysts (800)
  • Kinross managements hosts virtual briefing to provide updates on Great Bear, Manh Choh and Curlew projects (900)
  • G7 summit concludes in Elmau, Germany

Wednesday, June 29

  • Notable data: U.S. GDP (Q1 - third reading)
  • Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, General Mills
  • 900: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, and Bank for International Settlements General Manager Agustin Carstens participate in panel moderated by Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua

Thursday, June 30

  • Notable data: Canadian GDP (April); U.S. initial jobless claims, personal spending and income, and PCE price deflator; China PMI
  • Notable earnings: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Constellation Brands
  • OPEC+ meeting

Friday, July 1 - TSX closed

  • Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index