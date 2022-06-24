Jun 24, 2022
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Couche-Tard and Corus; April GDP report
By Noah Zivitz
The major risk period for recession in Canada will be the first half of 2023: Strategist
Monday, June 27
- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
- Notable earnings: Nike
- G7 summit in Elmau, Germany
Tuesday, June 28
- Notable data: U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence index
- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard
- Great-West Lifeco IFRS 17 information session for investors and analysts (800)
- Kinross managements hosts virtual briefing to provide updates on Great Bear, Manh Choh and Curlew projects (900)
- G7 summit concludes in Elmau, Germany
Wednesday, June 29
- Notable data: U.S. GDP (Q1 - third reading)
- Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, General Mills
- 900: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, and Bank for International Settlements General Manager Agustin Carstens participate in panel moderated by Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua
Thursday, June 30
- Notable data: Canadian GDP (April); U.S. initial jobless claims, personal spending and income, and PCE price deflator; China PMI
- Notable earnings: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Constellation Brands
- OPEC+ meeting
Friday, July 1 - TSX closed
- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index