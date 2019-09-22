(Bloomberg) -- Thomas Cook Group Plc, the 178-year-old travel company that became one of the U.K.’s best-known brands, has collapsed, leaving tens of thousands of British tourists stranded across Europe.

The company filed for administration early Monday to the U.K. High Court in London after talks to raise additional funding failed in the face of dwindling profits and a pile of debt.

“Despite considerable efforts, those discussions have not resulted in agreement between the company’s stakeholders and proposed new money providers,” Thomas Cook said in a statement. “The company’s board has therefore concluded that it had no choice but to take steps to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect.”

To contact the reporter on this story: James Ludden in New York at jludden@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew G. Miller at mmiller144@bloomberg.net, Virginia Van Natta

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.