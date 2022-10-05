(Bloomberg) -- About a quarter of doctors working at hospitals in Slovakia threatened to resign if their demands for higher wages and more funding aren’t met, posing a risk to the European Union member state’s health system.

The Slovak government is expected to respond Wednesday by pushing through parliament a wage hike for doctors by as much as 46%, based on their specialization and work experience. Still, the increase is one of eight proposals, suggesting the move may not be enough to convince the more than 2,000 doctors to withdraw their resignation letters.

The wave of resignations would come into effect from Dec. 1 if no agreement emerges. Currently, an average monthly salary is 3,500 euros ($3,472), including overtime pay and bonuses, according to the Health Ministry. Doctors are also demanding better financing of hospitals and more staff.

“Resignations are on the table,” Peter Visolajsky, the head of the Medical Trade Unions Association, said on Tuesday. “From now on, the ministry and the government are taking responsibility. It is up to them to solve the situation.”

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has repeatedly warned Slovakia about its underfunded health system and urged the government to reform it.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.