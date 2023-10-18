Three stocks to short: portfolio manager Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Hot Picks: Three stocks you should short

A portfolio manager is predicting a challenging time ahead for equity markets.



Brad Lamensdorf, co-portfolio manager of the Ranger Equity Bear ETF, told BNN Bloomberg on Wednesday he expects inflation along with limited buyers for U.S. debt will lead to a dip in the stock market, and that’s why he’s chosen three stocks to short.



“This is the worst time to buy equities relative to where fixed income is since 2000,” he said.



Lamensdorf recommended investors short SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) and Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) to benefit from a possible downturn.



He, his family, his firm and his investment banking clients do not own shares of the companies mentioned above.



