Health trends are set to push this stock higher, analyst says

Consumer demand for soft drinks remains strong, especially for healthy alternatives to energy drinks, according to one analyst.

Gerald Pascarelli, equity research analyst covering beverages at Wedbush, told BNN Bloomberg that one company he’s watching disrupt the soda industry is Celsius Holdings Inc., which provides a health and wellness approach to its soda offerings.

Pascarelli said consumers have responded well to the company’s Celsius drink, which checks several boxes for health-conscious buyers.

“It’s very healthy, it’s zero sugar, the calorie content is very low, it fits in with the health and wellness play, the flavours are generally approachable and the can is somewhat subdued,” Pascarelli said in a Tuesday interview.

Pascarelli recommended Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) as his top three beverage stocks within the sector.

He, his family, his firm and his investment banking clients do not own any shares in the stocks mentioned above.

