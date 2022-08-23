Tim Hortons is adding pizza on its menu at some stores

Tim Hortons is experimenting with its menu, offering flat bread pizza at 20 restaurants in the Greater Toronto Area.

Customers will be able to choose from chicken parmesan, peperoni or cheese pizzas.

“On any given day, there are Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada running test markets to trial new ideas and menu items that we think our guests will love,” a Tim Hortons spokesperson said in a statement to BNN Bloomberg over email.

“It’s early days for this test market for flatbread pizzas, which is running at 20 test restaurants in the GTA.”

MIXED REVIEWS

The coffee and donut chain has received mixed reviews about the new menu options over social media.

“Tim hortons can’t even give us proper lids and they think we want pizza from them???” Twitter user @EastAfro_ said in a post Monday.

Another user questioned Tim Hortons’ move into pizzas just two years after the chain announced its “Back to Basics Plan,” when Jose Cil, chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc., said the company would “refocus on our founding values and what has made us famous with our guests over the years.”

Remember when Tim Hortons announced its "Back to Basics" plan focusing on coffee, doughnuts and breakfasts? Only two years ago? And now they're trying out pizza? Can't wait for sushi next year. — Jon Tovell (@journalismjon) August 23, 2022

Some individuals shared their experience actually trying the Tim Hortons pizza over social media.

In a post, TikTok user mellisa0711 said “y’all I actually like their pizza.”

RESURGENCE OF MCPIZZA LOVERS

But the emergence of Tim Hortons pizza has some individuals calling for rival McDonald's Corp. to bring back its McPizza, which was mostly discontinued in 2000. McDonald’s still has one store in Orlando, Florida that offers the pizza.

You know what I never once thought?



"Man,I wish #TimHortons had pizza"



Never. Once.



Also hey #McDonaldsCanada, Tim's is trying to capture the 90s magic you created with the McPizza... bring that back and show 'em. @McDonalds @McDonaldsCorp @McDonaldsCanada — ⚡️ 𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕒 🛼 (@SuperNinfriendo) August 22, 2022

Twitter user cliff wardle said “Confession time, I actually liked McPizza's. How on earth are Timmy's going to cook it quick enough for a drive through order though? A flamethrower?”