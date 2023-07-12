(Bloomberg) -- South Carolina Senator Tim Scott raised $6.1 million in the first 40 days of his presidential campaign, a haul that puts him below other candidates in a crowded Republican field.

The campaign said it received contributions from 53,000 donors since it launched in May. It ended June with $21 million cash on hand, which includes money left over from Scott’s Senate campaign.

The figures put Scott at a disadvantage to other Republican contenders and shows weak enthusiasm. Former President Donald Trump raised $9.5 million in the first six weeks of his campaign, and in the most recent quarter, garnered $35 million more. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis raised $20 million in his initial 38 days. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Scott’s closest competitor in polls, raised $7.3 million in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Scott’s campaign is the biggest spender in the GOP field on television, radio and digital ads, booking $5.8 million worth so far, according to data from AdImpact. Trump and DeSantis have relied on allied super PACs, which don’t get the lower advertising rates campaigns enjoy, to get their message out in an unprecedented wave of early advertising.

Scott has yet to find much support among Republican primary voters. He stands at just 3.3% in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls, putting him in fifth place. Trump continues to dominate the field at 52.6%, followed by DeSantis, the only other candidate in double digits, at 21%. Scott trails Haley by a fraction of a percentage point.

Scott has a record of being an effective fundraiser, building a national network of contributors as a senator. The top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, he has strong support from the finance industry. Employees of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Blackstone Group Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were among his top 10 sources of campaign cash.

The Opportunity Matters Fund, a super PAC supporting Scott’s Senate campaign, raised $37 million last year. For his presidential run, allies of Scott launched a new super PAC, called Trust in the Mission, which isn’t due to report details on its fundraising until July 31.

Candidates are due to report detailed information about their campaign contributions, including names of many donors, to the Federal Election Commission by Saturday.

--With assistance from Christian Hall.

