Tokyo reported 4,561 coronavirus cases on Saturday, topping 4,000 for a second day, with the highly contagious omicron variant spreading across Japan.

It’s the highest number of cases since Aug. 26, when the capital was in the virus emergency. The seven-day average jumped to 2,427.1 from 502.1 a week ago, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The recent surge prompted the Japanese capital to raise its Covid alert to the second-highest of four levels this week. Japan has also put three other areas under a quasi-emergency, allowing local authorities to place restrictions on businesses like bars and restaurants.

Elsewhere, Shizuoka city announced the death of a man infected with the omicron variant, which is likely the first reported causality due to the new variant in Japan, according to Kyodo News. Other media reports said areas including Osaka and Kyoto have record cases.

