(Bloomberg) -- One of Chile’s top officials has resigned as the government of left-wing President Gabriel Boric faces growing pressure over its decision to pardon protesters.

Justice and Human Rights Minister Marcela Rios left her post Saturday, according to an announcement from the president’s office. The departure was due to issues in the pardon process, Boric said, adding that he’s seeking to advance discussion over economic reforms.

“When errors of this kind are committed, as I’ve said, we have to accept the political responsibilities as we are doing,” Boric said in a speech. “I invite all of the political forces to concentrate on the urgent needs of our people.”

Since Boric took power in 2022, his cabinet members have faced mounting criticism from opposition parties. The president has also witnessed a decline of public support, with about 61% of voters disapproving of him, according to a recent poll. He has also faced disapproval over the unfilled post of attorney general.

His recent decision to pardon 13 people, including for crimes during widespread protests in 2019 and in one case for a bank robbery, led to a backlash and a special session of the Supreme Court. Opposition members left talks over improving public security measures in protest.

Rios will be replaced by Luis Cordero, a lawyer who has also worked as a senior researcher in the University of Chile’s law department.

--With assistance from Eduardo Thomson.

