(Bloomberg) -- A peaceful Taiwan strait is key to the world’s prosperity and security, top presidential candidate Lai Ching-te said Sunday, days after US President Joe Biden signed a defense policy bill that includes authorization for training the island’s military.

Lai, vice president and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate in presidential elections, said the US is “the most important ally” for Taiwan. He stressed the importance of Taiwanese people’s determination to safeguard sovereignty and democracy.

“Peace depends on strength and not on the goodwill of the aggressor,” Lai told reporters at a campaign rally in Taipei, where thousands of supporters gathered. “We can have ideals about peace, but not illusions.”

His comments follow Friday’s signing into law by President Joe Biden of the finalized bill for the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes measures to help strengthen Taipei’s defense capabilities and support its participation in international organizations.

Taiwan’s Ability to Defend a China Invasion Thrown Into Question

Next month Taiwan holds presidential and legislature elections that will help shape US-China relations for years to come. Taipei’s relations with Beijing is one the main issues for voters, with candidates Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang and Ko Wen-je of Taiwan People’s Party calling for closer ties with China. The opposition leaders have both criticized Lai’s earlier proclamations of support for independence, saying they risk triggering a war.

Biden has repeatedly said he would defend Taiwan militarily if China invaded, something Beijjng has criticized as a shift away from the US’s longtime stance known as strategic ambiguity. US presidential candidate Donald Trump has hinted that he would not make the same commitment, without stating definitive policy.

Taiwan will respect the opinions of different US governments, Lai said Sunday, in response to a question about the possibilities of a Trump government returning to power in the US.

The ruling party has seen its lead in the presidential race shrink with less than a month before voting.

