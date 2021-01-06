Torstar takes a swing at golf by partnering with Golf Town to buy ScoreGolf magazine

TORONTO - Torstar Corp. is entering into a partnership with retailer Golf Town to acquire ScoreGolf Magazine and related content.

The recently privatized owner of the Toronto Star says it has joined with Golf Town Ltd., which operates 47 stores, to create the new partnership.

ScoreGolf was started in 1980 and has the largest circulation for a golf publication in Canada.

The deal includes Scoregolf.com, television and video content production, and the ranking of Canada's Top 59 public golf courses and Top 100 golf courses.

Magazine publisher Kim Locke will continue to lead the magazine and website.

The partnership is designed to support and increase participation in a sport that attracts about six million Canadian enthusiasts and 300,000 people working in golf-related businesses.