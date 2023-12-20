(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling about one million vehicles sold in the US that are at risk of having passenger-side air bags fail to deploy properly due to a passenger-seat sensor issue.

Sensors installed in some Toyota and Lexus brand sedans and SUVs could improperly classify passenger weight, causing air bags not to deploy as designed in potential crashes, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The recall affects certain 2020-2022 model year gas- and hybrid-powertrain vehicles, including the Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, RAV4 and Sienna, as well as Lexus ES and RX models.

Toyota said its dealers would inspect the sensors and, if necessary, replace them free of charge. Owners will be notified by mid-February, it said.

--With assistance from Anne Cronin.

