(Bloomberg) -- Freepoint Commodities LLC has terminated an employee following an incident it described as antisemitic that went viral on social media.

The video — which circulated over the weekend on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter — shows a man hanging posters accusing Israel of apartheid and genocide, covering up signs of kidnapped Israelis. In the recording made by a bystander who identifies himself in the video as an American Jew, the person with the posters can be heard telling him to “go back” to his country.

“We are aware of the recent antisemitic incident reported on social media, and the individual involved is no longer associated with Freepoint,” the Stamford, Connecticut-based merchant said in a Nov. 11 statement on its website. “Freepoint does not tolerate discrimination and hate speech directed against any group.”

Neither the original recording nor the company identified the name of the person in question, though people familiar with the situation said it was an oil analyst at Freepoint. Freepoint, which trades commodities including oil, natural gas, power and metals, didn’t reply to requests for additional comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.