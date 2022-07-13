(Bloomberg) -- Money markets are betting on a three quarter-percentage point hike by Federal Reserve officials later this month, wagering the US will need to keep the screws on policy to tame inflation.

The repricing comes ahead of a key inflation report due Wednesday. A 75-basis-point increase would be the second in a row of that magnitude.

The Fed boosted the target to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% in June, the largest hike since 1994. The move came in the wake of hotter-than-anticipated inflation indicators.

