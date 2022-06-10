The federal government has announced that it will be suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at all airports.

Between June 11 and June 30, randomize testing at Canadian airports will be “will be temporarily suspended” for travellers with the exception of those who are unvaccinated. As of July 1, all testing, including for unvaccinated travellers, will be performed off-site.

"The Government of Canada recognizes the impact that significant wait times at some Canadian airports are having on travellers. We continue to work with airports, airlines, baggage handlers, and other partners to implement solutions to reduce delays as we approach the summer peak season," Transport Canada said in a statement on Friday.

This comes after mounting pressure from the travel and aviation industry calling on the federal government to ease COVID-19 restrictions amid long lines and delays at airports, particularly Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Other measures, such as COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory use of the ArriveCAN app, remain in place.