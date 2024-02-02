(Bloomberg) -- Alecta, Sweden’s largest pension fund, pushed back the publication of its full-year results as it awaits the most up-to-date valuation on indebted residential landlord Heimstaden Bostad AB, its largest holding.

The postponement to Feb. 28 is made “in order for Alecta’s full-year report for 2023 to be based on the most current net asset value of Heimstaden Bostad,” the company said on its website on Friday. It had originally been slated to publish the report on Thursday.

It’s a change to previous years, when Alecta’s full-year figures have been based on Heimstaden Bostad’s net asset value from a quarter earlier, due to the pension fund’s scheduling.

The Swedish pension fund has remained in the spotlight ever since it lost $2 billion on three failed bets tied to the US banking crisis earlier this year. That debacle led to the ousting of Alecta’s Chief Executive Officer Magnus Billing and equities chief Liselott Ledin. The group’s chief investment officer, Henrik Gade Jepsen, also stepped down in the summer while its chairman, Ingrid Bonde, quit last month.

The Stockholm-based company is also facing a probe by public prosecutors over $4.6 billion spent building up the 38% stake in the privately owned Heimstaden Bostad, which is currently scrambling to offload properties amid credit-rating downgrades and a steep jump in borrowing costs.

Earlier this week, Alecta unexpectedly withdrew its nomination of Lars Rohde as new chairman due to conflict of interest only a week after the announcement, instead proposing Carina Akerstrom, a former chief executive officer of Svenska Handelsbanken AB.

