Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government is preparing for “multiple outcomes” in the U.S. election but that he hopes there will be no disruption after the vote.

“I have always had confidence in Americans’ capacity to move forward in a successful way. They’ve been running elections successfully for a very long time and we’re certainly hopeful that everything will go smoothly regardless of the outcome in a few weeks,” Trudeau said Friday at press conference in Ottawa.

Trudeau’s comments come 11 days before an election in which polls suggest Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump. Trump has equivocated when asked whether he would accept the election result if he loses, raising concerns about the potential for turmoil in the days after the vote.

Canadian prime ministers always toe a careful line when asked about U.S. politics, avoiding public statements that might be construed as favoring one political party or candidate. The U.S. is Canada’s largest trading partner, and while Trudeau’s government and the Trump administration have sparred repeatedly over trade issues, they’ve also worked together to ensure the flow of goods over the border during the pandemic.

“We will continue to work with the United States on that regardless of what happens in the election coming up,” Trudeau said. “As a government, we prepare for multiple contingencies and multiple outcomes and look carefully at different proposals by potential presidents to make sure that we’re able to stand up for Canadian interests.”

“I think seeing the systems in our largest trading partner continue to function smoothly is of interest to all of us,” the prime minister added.