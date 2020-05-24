Trump Halts Entry Into U.S. From Brazil, White House Says

(Bloomberg) --

The U.S. will restrict the entry of non-U.S. citizens arriving from Brazil, where coronavirus cases are spiking, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Sunday.

The order begins at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, and the entry of all foreigners who’ve been in Brazil over a 14-day period before their arrival into the U.S. will be halted, McEnany said in a statement.

The restrictions, foreshadowed earlier on Sunday by National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, don’t apply to the flow of commerce between the U.S. and Brazil.

Brazil Coronavirus Curve Steepens After Overtaking Russia

(Adds date for order in second paragraph)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.