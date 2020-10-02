Trump in 'good spirits' and treated with antibody cocktail, doctor says

President Donald Trump is in “good spirits” after his COVID-19 diagnosis on Friday and has been treated with a Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. “antibody cocktail,” the White House physician said.

“Following PCR-confirmation of the president’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regenerons’s polyclonal antibody cocktail,” the physician, Sean Conley, said in a statement released by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the president has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.”

Trump “remains fatigued but is in good spirits,” Conley said. First lady Melania Trump, who is also infected, “remains well with only a mild cough and headache,” he said.

Regeneron shares spiked in late trading, rising 2.7 per cent after the market closed in New York.

Trump and his wife have been in isolation at the White House since his diagnosis, which he announced after Bloomberg News reported that one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Conley’s statement was the first update from Trump’s doctor since early Friday morning. The president has not tweeted or made any public statement since announcing his infection at 12:54 a.m. in Washington.

Trump learned of Hicks’s positive test Thursday morning but continued with his planned schedule for the day, including a fundraiser at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort that raised US$5 million for his campaign, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump and Hicks had been in close contact in the days before her diagnosis. She traveled with him to the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday and to campaign events in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Hicks tested negative for infection Wednesday morning, then fell ill in Minnesota and was isolated on the flight back to Washington aboard Air Force One, according to people familiar with the matter.