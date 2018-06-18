Canada is bearing the brunt of the Trump administration’s wrath for sticking to its ideals.

Former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman said that those around U.S. President Donald Trump hate Canada for its similarities to the Obama administration.

“I think that the West Wing of the White House, and that specific group – [Stephen] Miller, [Peter] Navarro, [Robert] Lighthizer, I’d say even [former advisor Steve] Bannon is having some influence here – they hate what Canada represents and what Canada represents looks very similar to what the previous administration was fighting for on a global basis,” Heyman told BNN Bloomberg on Monday.

“It’s the fair treatment of women in the workplace, it’s making sure the environment is taken care of, equal pay for equal work, understanding that refugees need a place. … This country and the United States were made of immigrants.”

The Trudeau government has faced a verbal assault from various members of the Trump administration – most notably from Navarro and economic advisor Larry Kudlow – in the wake of the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Que. in early June.

“Canada is getting to be very much alone in fighting for these ideals around the world. And, even others who are approaching the ideals of Canada have been taking shots from the President,” Heyman said.

“The President and his team demonize those that they want to go after and I think that’s what’s happened this last week.”

Heyman also said the Trump administration should not be painting Canada and China with the same brush when it comes to perceived trade imbalances.

Trump lifted exemptions for Canada – along with Mexico and the European Union – from U.S. metals tariffs on May 31 and has since threatened additional tariffs on auto sector imports. The President then imposed tariffs on US$50 billion worth of Chinese imports last Friday.

“I’ve used the word partner with Canada, because we make things together and do things together and it’s a balanced trading relationship,” Heyman said. “China is in a transactional relationship with the United States … they play at a completely different game.”

“He should not be using the same techniques against Canada. This is outrageous.”