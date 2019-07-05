Trump says U.S. economy would be 'rocket ship' If Fed cut rates

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his view that a Federal Reserve rate cut would help the U.S. economy grow more quickly, and said U.S. central bankers don’t know what they’re doing.

If the U.S. had a Fed that would lower interest rates, growth “would be like a rocket ship,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday as he prepared to travel to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The comment came on a day when the U.S. reported nonfarm payrolls growth in June of 224,000, above expectations and the most since January -- a result that relieved pressure on the Fed to slash interest rates to keep growth ticking along when it meets this month.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Fed and Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates in 2018 and failing so far to reverse course.