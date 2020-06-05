(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on cars made in the European Union and on unspecified Chinese products unless the two regions reduce their duties on U.S. lobster, during a visit to Maine where he plans to lift Obama-era fishing restrictions.

“If the European Union doesn’t drop that tariff immediately, we’re going to put a tariff on their cars, which would be equivalent,” Trump said in a roundtable event in Bangor, Maine, with commercial fishermen and the state’s former Republican governor, Paul LePage. “It’ll be the equivalent, plus,” he added.

Trump has frequently threatened to tariff EU-made cars in disputes with the region’s governments.

“Peter Navarro’s going to be the lobster king now, OK?” Trump said, referring to the White House trade adviser and China hawk.

He said of the Chinese that he would tariff “something they sell that’s very precious to them.”

