(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday plans to host his first in-person event at the White House since being hospitalized with Covid-19, amid questions about the stage of his recovery.

At the event, Trump will discuss law and order, according to a White House official.

Trump has been eager to return to the campaign trail, as Democratic nominee Joe Biden widens his lead just weeks before the Nov. 3 election. Trump has released recorded video messages saying he’s well, and his physician said in a statement Wednesday that the president had been free of symptoms for the previous 24 hours.

Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday, ending isolation in the White House residence even though his physician hadn’t publicly said he was no longer contagious. Several senior White House aides have contracted the virus, which public health officials have tied to the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony where Trump announced his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The White House event planned for Saturday was reported earlier by ABC News.

