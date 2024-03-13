There is significant valuation differences between the S&P 500 and the TSX: portfolio manager

Strength in the energy sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher on Wednesday, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 139.09 points, or 0.64 per cent, at 21,970.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 37.83 points at 39,043.32. The S&P 500 Index was down 9.96 points at 5,165.31 after setting another all-time high on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 87.87 points at 16,177.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.23 cents U.S. compared with 74.08 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$2.16 cents at US$79.72 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down six cents at US$1.66 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$14.70 at US$2,180.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 13 cents at US$4.06 a pound.

