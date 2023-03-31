Canada’s main stock index climbed more than 150 points Friday to close out the first quarter of the year in positive territory in spite of this month’s Silicon Valley Bank-related market turmoil.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 158.90 points, or 0.8 per cent, at 20,099.89.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 415.12 points at 33,274.15. The S&P 500 Index was up 58.48 points at 4,109.31, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 208.44 points at 12,221.91.

The Canadian dollar was unchanged, trading at 73.89 cents U.S.

The May crude contract was up $1.30 at US$75.67 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$2.22 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was down US$11.50 at US$1,986.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up less than one cent at US$4.09 a pound.