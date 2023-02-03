Canada's main stock index managed a slight gain on a day that saw markets swing notably following the release of better-than-expected jobs data in the U.S., which left markets in the U.S. down by day end as investors plan for more rate hikes ahead.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 17.90 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 20,758.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 127.93 points at 33,926.01. The S&P 500 Index was down 43.28 points at 4,136.48, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 193.86 points at 12,006.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.68 cents U.S. compared with 75.12 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The March crude oil contract closed down US$2.49 per barrel at US$73.39 and the March natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.41 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was down US$54.20 at US$1,876.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a 3.5 cents at US$4.07 a pound.