U.S. CPI data doesn't show inflation has peaked, but prices are cooling: JP Morgan's Manley

Canada’s benchmark stock index traded higher midday Wednesday as all subgroups gained.

At 12:04 p.m. ET, the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 290.49 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 19,868.79. Wednesday’s increase comes after the TSX declined 0.46 per cent to 19,578.3, Tuesday.

The TSX financials subgroup added just over 106 points to the index. Other influential upside contributors included technology and materials.

Shopify Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Toronto-Dominion Bank were among the stocks adding the most points to the index.

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. traded 2.36 per cent higher to $117.95, following its announcement that it will cut production capacity at three mills in British Columbia, while eliminating 147 jobs.

U.S. markets were trading higher, following the release of key July inflation data. The consumer price index increased 8.5 per cent from a year earlier, coming in lower than the 8.7 per cent projection from Bloomberg economists.

Markets in New York were up midday Wednesday. The S&P 500 gained 1.98 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 1.62 per cent and the Nasdaq rose 2.69 per cent.

“While it's taking a bit longer than we expected a few months ago, it does feel like the peak is behind us in inflation and that [it] should gradually decline as we head towards year-end,” Nadia Lovell, a senior U.S. equity strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in an interview Wednesday morning.

Despite the better-than-expected inflation figures, Gary Schlossberg, a global strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said in an interview Wednesday morning that U.S. markets still face a challenging backdrop.

“We still look for interest rates [to be] moving up a bit. That creates a bit of a headwind for valuations,” Schlossberg said.

Schlossberg said he still expects the economy to wind down as the risk of a recession continues to increase.

“So the real headwinds to the market are there. They may not be as strong as expected, but we still think it's going to be a pretty challenging environment for the market,” Schlossberg said.

Amid market volatility, Schlossberg said he recommends a “barbell” approach to investing, where energy and health-care stocks are coupled with large-cap tech stocks in a portfolio.

“It’s actually energy, which more often than not tends to be less sensitive to the economy’s ups and downs, given the fundamentals of the market. Along with health care, that is a defensive sector… they're a bit less sensitive to the backup in interest rates and certainly less sensitive to the economy's ups and downs,” Schlossberg said.

On the other side of “barbell,” Schlossberg said he favours high-quality large-cap technology stocks in the U.S. as a longer-term strategy.

“We think that the opportunities for digitalization of [the] longer-term in the economy still make that an attractive sector, which by and large remains intact and more attractively valued after the sell-off we've seen over the past several weeks,” Schlossberg said.

The Canadian dollar traded at 78.31 cents U.S., up 0.94 per cent.

Benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude price increased 1.12 per cent to US$91.51 per barrel.