West Fraser Timber slashes lumber production, 147 jobs cut Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is cutting production at three mills in British Columbia.



The company says 225 million board feet of production will be cut due to challenges in accessing and transporting timber. This will result in the loss of 147 jobs.



The lumber giant will eliminate 170 million board feet of production at its Fraser Lake and Williams Lake sawmills and an additional 85 million square feet of plywood production at its Quesnel Plywood mill.



The company said in a press release on Tuesday that it will attempt to lessen the blow to some affected employees by providing work opportunities at other West Fraser sites.