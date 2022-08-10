Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    9h ago

    ​West Fraser Timber slashes lumber production, 147 jobs cut

    Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

    This was a long time coming: ERA's Cooney on West Fraser's production curtailment

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »
    West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is cutting production at three mills in British Columbia.
     
    The company says 225 million board feet of production will be cut due to challenges in accessing and transporting timber. This will result in the loss of 147 jobs.
     
    The lumber giant will eliminate 170 million board feet of production at its Fraser Lake and Williams Lake sawmills and an additional 85 million square feet of plywood production at its Quesnel Plywood mill.  
     
    The company said in a press release on Tuesday that it will attempt to lessen the blow to some affected employees by providing work opportunities at other West Fraser sites.