North American markets ended the trading week in the red, with Canada's main stock index down more than 170 points and U.S. stock markets falling amid inflation worries and a stark warning from FedEx about worsening trends in the economy.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 174.28 points, or 0.89 per cent, at 19,385.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 139.40 points at 30,822.42. The S&P 500 index was down 28.02 points at 3,873.33, while the Nasdaq composite was down 103.95 points at 11,448.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.27 cents US compared with 75.76 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up 11 cents at US$84.76 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 56 cents at US$7.76 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.20 at US$1,683.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.52 a pound.

-- With files from BNN Bloomberg