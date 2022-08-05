Canada’s benchmark stock index opened lower Friday amid broad-based losses.

At 10 a.m. EDT, the S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 44.07 points to 19,532.97. Friday’s decline comes after the TSX rose 31.1 points, or 0.16 per cent, Thursday.

The TSX technology and materials subgroups were the most influential downside contributors in early trading. All subgroups were trading lower, except energy and financials.

TC Energy Corp., Constellation Software Inc. and Enbridge Inc. were among the stocks taking off the most points on the index.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. were 1.01 per cent higher to $39.93 following the release of its second-quarter results that beat expectations on operating profit.

Like many other large oil and gas companies, Suncor is benefiting from a strong commodities backdrop, Colin Stewart, the chief executive officer and portfolio manager at JC Clark Limited, said in an interview on BNN Bloomberg Friday morning.

We see opportunities in the leisure sectors: CEO and portfolio manager Colin Stewart, CEO and portfolio manager at JC Clark Limited, joins BNN Bloomberg to talk about U.S. consumer discretionary sector and to comment on Suncor and Canaccord Genuity earnings results. He says economic slowdown and high inflation will take time to come down. Stewart recommends investors to look into leisure sectors. Many of these equities are down, but the underlying business remains strong.

The company also stated it reached an agreement to sell assets in Norway in a $410-million deal and will look to sell its entire U.K. portfolio.

“Price is important, if they can divest assets that are maybe less productive and get a good price for those and redeploy that capital elsewhere into the business, then I think it could certainly be positive for shareholders,” Stewart said.

Markets in New York were down Friday morning. The S&P 500 fell 0.64 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.26 per cent lower and the Nasdaq was down 0.92 per cent.

The Canadian dollar was at 77.29 U.S. cents, down 0.54 per cent.

The benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude price was up 0.5 per cent to US$88.98 per barrel.