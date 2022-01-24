TSX tumbles nearly 3% amid broad-based selloff

The S&P/TSX Composite Index followed U.S. and global stocks lower into Monday's afternoon trading session as investors weighed tightening monetary policy and growing geopolitical concerns.

As of 1:45 PM ET, the Canadian benchmark index was down 494.29 points, or 2.40 per cent, to 20,116.23 points. The index was down more than three per cent earlier in the session.

All of the TSX subgroups except one were trading in negative territory. The technology sector rebounded and to trade slightly higher after being the market's biggest underperformer.

Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Natural Resources were the biggest laggards. 17 companies on the TSX were higher.

Investors are fretting over higher borrowing rates as the Bank of Canada and U.S. Federal Reserve are expected to withdraw pandemic-era stimulus. Markets are also reacting to increasing tensions between the U.S. and Russia over concerns Russian President Vladimir Putin could invade Ukraine.



“When you look at the known knowns, it’s not surprising why,” Dennis Mitchell, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Starlight Capital, said in an interview on Monday.

Mitchell said that political gridlock in Washington D.C. on a federal stimulus plan is weighing on markets as well as how energy stocks and crude prices are reacting to the potential invasion of Ukraine from Russia. As well, markets are also facing pressure from persistently high inflation and the Fed's plan to hike rates, he added.



"When investors look at the market and all of the known knowns coming down the pipeline – they’re deservedly skittish,” Mitchell said.



In the United States, the S&P 500 Index hit correction territory, sliding 10 per cent from its most recent record. The Nasdaq plunged as much as 4.9 per cent intraday.



“I would say the last couple of days, what we have seen that’s different incrementally, a little bit more of a sign of panic, is that bonds have been rallying as equities have been falling. So you’re seeing that flight to safety,” said Chhad Aul, chief investment officer and head of multi-asset solutions at SLGI Asset Management, in an interview Monday.



Meanwhile, Mitchell said for long-term investors, what matters most is the quality of the names in your portfolio, whether they’re growth or value stocks.



“Quality names are the ones that have better visibility, more of a moat around their business that allows them to continually grow their cash flows," he said.

"Those names usually pay dividends, they usually pay rising dividends and that’s an indication that they have pricing power, they have increased demand so more units, they have a stable cost structure which allows their margins to expand, and they reward investors by paying them a rising dividend stream.



“On the other hand, you have growth names that are purely theoretical or concept. Peloton is a great example of that. You want to avoid those types of names because trees never grow to the skies. They can grow pretty high but they never grow to touch the clouds.”