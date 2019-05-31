Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Mexico rattled investors.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 95.08 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 15,994.16.

U.S. stocks opened lower as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began down 285.94 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 24,883.94. The S&P 500 opened 34.19 points lower, or 1.23 per cent, at 2,754.67. The Nasdaq Composite began down 91.21 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 7,476.50 .