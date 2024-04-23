(Bloomberg) -- Two helicopters crashed during a Malaysian navy parade rehearsal Tuesday, killing all 10 military personnel on board.

A Maritime Operations Helicopter and a Fennec helicopter collided at 9:32 a.m. at a naval base in the northern Perak state, according to the Royal Malaysian Navy in a statement posted on X. “All victims were confirmed to have died at the scene,” the navy said.

Seven of the victims were crew members of the Maritime Operations Helicopter while the remaining three were aboard the Fennec, according to the navy. They were rushed to the military hospital for identification, it added.

The navy said it will form an investigating board to identify the cause of the crash. The incident comes just eight months after a light aircraft crashed on a highway in Malaysia’s Selangor state, killing 10 people.

